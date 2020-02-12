PIQUA — Jewell O'Neal, 91, of Piqua and Sidney, passed away at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

She was born November 2, 1928 in West Liberty, Kentucky to the late Floyd and Ida (Wright) Gamble.

Survivors include, five children, David (Penny) O'Neal of Piqua, Linda Helton of Dayton, Gloria (Steve Schmidlapp) Lamoreaux of Sidney, Stevie O'Neal of Tennessee, Annette O'Neal of Piqua; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and three siblings, Billy Gamble of Kentucky, Irene Mills of Piqua, and Maggie Perkins of West Liberty, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by four siblings.

Mrs. O'Neal retired from the Evenflo Company following many years of dedicated service. She enjoyed fishing and traveling especially as a Snow Bird in Florida where she was known as the "fishing lady". She loved her kids, grandkids and great grandkids who will all miss her deeply.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Chaplain Edward Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, Inc. P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.