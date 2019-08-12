TIPP CITY — Heffner, Jimmy A. age 84 of Tipp City, OH passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Brookdale of Troy. Born July 27, 1935 in Phoneton, OH to Clarence and Orva {Pearson} Heffner. He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Joyce, second wife, Carolyn and daughter, Phyllis Berger. Jimmy is survived by his children, Teresa "Terri" Psczulkoski, Tipp City, Bonni (Joe) Thompson, Pleasant Hill, Tina (Michael) Ashton, Tipp City and Michael (Jodi) Grove, DeGraff along with brothers, Jack (Patsy) Heffner, Tipp City, Margy (James) Fox, Troy and Jerry (Marjorie) Heffner, Tipp City, 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Jimmy was a member of the Nashville United Methodist Church where he had served in several positions. He was a former board member of Pioneer Electric, a "Jim of all trades" and enjoyed traveling worldwide.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Nashville United Church of Christ, 4540 W State Route 571, West Milton, OH 45383. Burial will follow in Polk Grove Cemetery, Vandalia, OH. Visitation 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 13th at FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371. Contributions may be made in loving memory of Jimmy to Hospice of Miami County. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com