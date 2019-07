CURRAN, Mich. — Joan A. Fogle, age 80, of Curran, MI, formerly of Dayton, OH, began her journey home on July 20, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM.