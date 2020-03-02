PIQUA — Joan A. Livesay, 91 of Piqua passed away at 7:50 a.m. Monday March 2, 2020 at Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

She was born November 5, 1928 in Piqua to the late Cory H. and Louise (Winkler) Cooper.

She married Leland Livesay February 18, 1951 in Piqua, he preceded her in death April 8, 2009.

Other survivors include four daughters, Debbie (Jack) Weaver of Bradford, Becky (Mike) Efaw, Diana (Randy) Pennington, and Brenda (Greg) Peltier all of Piqua; six grandchildren, Eric (Carrie) Efaw, Brent (Leann) Efaw, Sarah (Adam) Coe, Cynthia Peltier, Alex Peltier, and Jared Pennington; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers.

Joan was a graduate of Piqua Central High School, and was a very active member of Piqua Christian Church.

Joan was famous for her pies and cakes, and her delicious cooking. Joan and Lee loved to go camping and travel the Country, and make their yearly trip up to Ludington, Michigan and that tradition has continued with their children and grandchildren.

She was very devoted to her family and friends, celebrating all holidays and attending her grandchildren's events.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Craig Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Fletcher Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Piqua Christian Church, 3969 W. State Route 185, Piqua, OH 45356 or to Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.