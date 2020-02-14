PIQUA — Joan G. Kelley, 86, of Piqua passed away peacefully at 1:37 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living.

She was born December 9, 1933 in Piqua to the late Peter and Grace (Geoghegan) Mikolajewski.

She married William "Ray" Kelley December 20, 1952 in Piqua, he preceded her in death January 11, 2006.

Survivors include two daughters, Jean (Ken) Heath, Toni (Mark) Waldon, all of Piqua; one son, Robert (Reyma) Kelley of Florence, Arizona; three grandchildren, Amanda (Dustin) Brown, Adam Heath, Ryan Kelley; and one great grandson, Cohen. She was preceded in death by eleven brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Kelley was a 1951 graduate of Piqua Catholic High School. She worked as a Nursing Attendant at Piqua Memorial Hospital in the Obstetrics Dept. for twenty four years, from which she retired.

She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. She was an avid card player and enjoyed puzzling. She will be missed by her loving family and many friends.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 310 S. Downing St., Piqua, OH 45356 or Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.