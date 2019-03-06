PIQUA — Joan M. Warner, 74, of Piqua, passed away at 11:03 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center. She was born Aug. 28, 1944, in Lima, to the late Lester A. and Mary D. (Riegel) McDonel.

Survivors include four children, David (Gina) Warner of Centerville, Mike (Stephanie) Warner of Troy, Jean (Brian) Heath of Piqua, Doug Warner of Piqua; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, her twin Jean (Jim) LaBaugh of La Quinta, California and Joyce (Cliff) Alexander of Piqua; and three nieces and nephews.

Joan was a 1962 graduate of Piqua Central High School and was an avid supporter of her community exemplified by her years of volunteerism. She was a devout member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she was a member of its choir.

She had been active with the Miami County YMCA, Mothers Clubs, and supporting the Piqua Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes. She enjoyed traveling and loved her wonderful family. She will be remembered for her warm heart, welcoming smile and gentle spirit.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Westminster Presbyterian Church with Pastor Todd Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Piqua Community Foundation, P.O. Box 226, Piqua, OH 45356 or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St. Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.