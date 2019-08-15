TIPP CITY — Fike, Joe F. age 76 of Tipp City, OH passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Kindred Hospital, Dayton, OH.

Born January 2, 1943 in Evelyn, KY to the late Joe Fike and Jessie (Goe) Cron. He is preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Emerson Cron, daughter in law, Sue Dean, granddaughter, Stephanie Dean, and brothers, John and Charles Fike.

Joe is survived by his loving wife Deborah "Debbie" (Southers) Fike, Tipp City, OH, children, Mike Dean, New Palestine, IN, Dianna Fike, New Carlisle, OH and Sherry (Jay) Thompson, New Carlisle, OH. Also surviving are sister, Jane (Code) Lovely, Brookville, OH, sisters in law, Anna Fike, Bradford, OH, Sandy Fike, Tipp City, OH and Denise (Barry) Johnson, Cicero, IN and brother in law, Greg (Susan) Southers, father and mother in law, Robert and Imogene Southers, Tipp City, OH, grandchildren, Jessie Potts, Tipp City, OH, Brooke Thompson and Phillip Campbell Jr. both of New Carlisle, OH as well as many nieces and nephews.

Joe was a retired truck driver, a member of the Troy Fish and Game, VFW, American Legion, Tipp City and a 32nd Degree Mason.

Graveside service 11:00 AM on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Contributions may be made in loving memory of Joe to RT Industries Inc. 110 Foss Way, Troy, OH 45373. Arrangements have been entrusted to FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371. Online condolences may be expressed to www.fringsandbayliff.com