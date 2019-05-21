Joe Paul Pillion, age 92, of Springfield passed away peacefully at home, on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Born May 9, 1927, in Claiborne County, Tennessee, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rita (St. John); his parents William and Nannie (Yeary) Pillion; one sister Cassie King; four brothers Garrett, Gillus, Ray and Walter; brother-in-law Rollis St. John; nephew Walt Pillion, Jr.; and a son-in-law Jack Ulery.

Joe is survived by three loving daughters, Carla (Don) Smith, Marcia Bethel (Jeff Walther), Tamara Ulery (Don "Murdock" Overholser); grandchildren Terra (Tim) Cameron, Tyler (Megan) Smith, Alicia White, Valerie (Kevin) Kaplun, Jenna (Michael) Garvin, and Christen Mundy; eight great grandchildren; sister-in-law Goldie St. John; aunt Magdaline (Yeary) Thomas; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was a farmer in Miami County until 1973, then moved to Springfield and became a fence contractor for Sears until he retired in 1984. Joe was an avid horseshoe pitcher, became a member of the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association and began pitching professionally in 1963. He was inducted into the Ohio Horseshoe Pitchers Association Hall of Fame in 1985, received the Ohio State Buckeye Horseshoe Pitchers Association Sportsmanship Award in 1988 and last pitched in 2014 at the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association World Tournament, in Buffalo, New York.

The family will receive friends at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High Street, Springfield, Ohio, on Friday, May 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service to honor Joe's life will be at 1:00 p .m. with Pastor Jim Welch (North Hampton Community Church) officiating. Burial will follow at Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Mercy Hospice of Springfield. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsrafffanddunbar.com.