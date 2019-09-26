TROY — JOHN AREND TIMMERS, age 61, of Troy, lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in St. Marys, Ohio. He was born in 1957 in Middletown, Ohio to the late John Henry and Shirley Jeanne (Arend) Timmers.

John was preceded in death by his parents as well as John and Sheri's daughter: Morgan Timmers. John is survived by his wife of 26 years: Sheri (Bright) Timmers; two children: John Robert Timmers and Kathrine Elizabeth Timmers; five sisters: Marcia Mason, Mary Ann Terhune (Charles), Melanie Wagner (George), Amy Kehoe (Steve), Kathryn Creasey (Tom); Brother in Law :Bill Bright (Lisa); in-laws: Robert and Cinda Bright and many loved nieces and nephews.

John received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Design from the University of Cincinnati College of Design Art & Architecture in 1981. John married Sheri in the Summer of 1993 and they made their home in Cincinnati until 2005 when they moved to Troy. John was an amazing husband and father, always supporting his family in all their endeavors. John was the Curriculum Development Director for Hobart welding school and later took a position at Crown Equipment Company in New Bremen, Ohio. John was a sober member of the Fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous for over 35 years. He worshipped at Troy Christian Church and was a Scout leader in Boy Scouts of America. John enjoyed building props for THS Band and Musicals. He was also a member of K's Bicycling Club and rode the Young's Jersey Ride each year. There are no words for how much his love, generosity, and humor will be missed by his family and many friends.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with Pastor Chris Heiss officiating. Burial will follow in Honeycreek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 5:00 PM on Sunday and 1:00 – 2:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scouts of America, Troop 544, 1745 Beechwood Drive, Troy, OH 45373 or The , Southwestern Regional Office, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206 Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.