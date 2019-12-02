SHARPS CHAPEL, Tenn. — John B. Tatum, Jr., 70, formerly of Piqua, more recently of Sharps Chapel, Tennessee, passed away suddenly Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his residence.

He was born May 17, 1949 in Dayton to the late John and Constance (Lange) Tatum, Sr.

He married Deborah Geise June 20, 1998 in Sidney, and she survives.

Other survivors include one daughter, Kathleen (Josh) Shannon of Piqua; one son, John "Jack" (Amie) Tatum of Sidney; one step-son, Anthony "Tony" Benbow of Piqua; three grandchildren, Jacob T. Tatum of Piqua, Taylor Hartsell of Troy, and Ellenor Grace Benbow of Piqua; one great-granddaughter, Kailey Tatum of Piqua; two brothers, Fred (Margaret) Tatum of Sidney and Frank Tatum of Seattle, Washington; one sister, Linda McGinn; parents-in-law, Fred (Charlotte) Geise; one brother-in-law, Daniel (Kris) Geise; two sisters-in-law, Elaine (Greg Blankenship) Geise and Beth (Paul) Burks; and several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Tatum; one aunt, Jackie Lange; and a mother-in-law, Norma Geise.

Mr. Tatum was a graduate of Piqua Central High School and attended Kent State University.

He then served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War as a Sergeant.

Following his service, he worked for Dinner Bell Meat Processing, until his retirement.

John also spent time working for Simpson Industries and Clopay Building Products.

He was a former member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Piqua.

He and his wife fostered several children for thirteen years.

John loved living on Norris Lake and enjoyed boating, fishing, and hunting.

A time to honor his life is from 3-7 p.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to .

