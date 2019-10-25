PIQUA — John E. "Jack" Caulfield, Sr., 82, of Piqua went to be with his Lord and Savior at 6:38 am Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Dorothy Love Assisted Living. He was born October 11, 1937 in Miami County to the late Joseph and Helen (Crowley) Caulfield. He married Sylvia Beckert May 7, 1957 in St. Boniface Catholic Church and she preceded him in death July 26, 2015.

Survivors include five sons, Mike (Pam) Caulfield, John E. (Susan) Caulfield, Jr., Matt (Lynette) Caulfield, all of Piqua, Mark (Diana) Caulfield of Sidney, James (Rochelle) Caulfield of New Carlisle; thirteen grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and one sister, Rita Barhorst of Greenville. He was preceded in death by one brother, Tom; three sisters, Patricia, Carolyn, Joan; and one son, Joseph Caulfield in 1981.

Mr. Caulfield was a graduate of Piqua Catholic High School. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and was active with the Knights of Columbus Council 3344 where he served as past Grand Knight. Jack was a die hard Notre Dame fan and would rarely be seen without a hat or shirt supporting his team. He was a true family man who loved his family deeply.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-4 pm Sunday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 310 S. Downing St. Piqua, OH 45356. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.