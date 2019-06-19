DAYTON — John Howard Freshour, age 59 of Dayton, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Greenville Heath & Rehab.

John was born in Springfield on January 5, 1960 to the (late) Thomas Howard & Helen Elizabeth "Betty" (Raup) Freshour; previously worked for New Tech, Covington; and was an avid fisherman and enjoyed working on cars.

John is survived by his three children, Katie & Jake Roseberry of Dayton, Joshua Freshour of Springfield, Matthew & Lauren Freshour of Bradford; four grandchildren, Swayzie & Taylen Freshour, Jason & Avery Freshour; three brothers and sisters, Cheryl & Glen Etter of Bradford, Thomas & Dianna Freshour of Troy, David Freshour of Vandalia; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private services at the convenience of the family.

