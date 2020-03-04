SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — John Jerome Fiessinger, 81, passed away peacefully with heart related complications at his winter home in South Padre Island, Texas on March 1, 2020.

John (Jack) was born September 20, 1938 in Springfield, Ohio to Stella and Jerome Fiessinger. Following College at the University of Cincinnati he worked and retired from Hobart Brothers in Troy, Ohio.

Jack will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Judy, and his children, Joe, Jackie (Rob), Jeff (Kristen), Jay (Shanda). Jack will also be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren, Brandon (Erika), Aja, Meghan, Lauren, Olivia and Isabella and by his great grandchildren, Michael, Wyatt, Zoey and Oliver. Jack is also survived by two brothers Raymond (Linda) and Carl (Donna).

Besides spending time with family and friends, Jack was an avid fisherman, enjoyed playing cards, watching sporting events and cheering on OSU.

In his early years Jack enjoyed any sport that went fast and as he aged he enjoyed watching these sports.

There will be a mass held on Saturday, March 14th at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Piqua, Ohio. We invite all family and friends to join us for a Celebration of Life luncheon following the service.