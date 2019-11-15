ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY — John Juhl "Jon Christopher", 36, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

John was born on December 24, 1982 in Seoul South, Korea. He had also lived in Dayton, OH, Piqua, OH, Mound, MN and Rapid City, SD. John arrived in Mound, MN on January 28, 1984 and was adopted by Tom and Christine (Kleiner) Juhl. He is preceded in death by his dad Tom, paternal grandparents Chris A. and Ida Juhl, maternal grandparents John and Thelma Kleiner and uncle Ray Wehrman, special cousin Jennifer Hocker and his beloved dogs. John leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Christine (Kleiner) Juhl, aunt Terri (Kleiner) Wehrman, uncle Charlie Kleiner, uncle Dick and Dawne Juhl, aunt Bonni Dunn, cousins James, Andie, Sara, Mark and many other relatives and friends.

John was a graduate of Belmont High School and received his AAS from Sinclair Community College. He worked as a graphic designer at SOSH Architects in Atlantic City, NJ and previously in Rapid City, SD. He loved animals, especially dogs, X-Box, and was a computer "nerd" from about age 3. He loved the beach and the ocean and being in the company of friends. A Special thanks to Etta Hocker, Linda Hillard, and Mary Hillard for the loving care they gave to John when he was little.

There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio 45424 Saturday, November 23, 2019 starting at 10:00 am, followed by a Celebration of John's Life at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in John's honor to your favorite animal foundation. Messages of sympathy and support to John's family may be made at: www.newcomerdayton.com.