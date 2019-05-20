John L. Hershey

Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
233 West 3rd St
Greenville, OH
GREENVILLE — John L. Hershey, 59, of Greenville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood, Ohio.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 233 West 3rd St, Greenville, Ohio 45331, with Father John R. White officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Greenville Honor Guard.

Guests may visit with John's family on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 4-8 p.m., with the rosary beginning at 8 p.m., and on Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 20 to May 21, 2019
