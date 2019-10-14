WEST MILTON — John Lowell Hutcheson, born May 14, 1931 and lifelong resident of West Milton Ohio, passed away peacefully October 11, 2019 at his home.

He was a graduate of the Milton Union High School class of 1949 and enjoyed attending the annual alumni banquet every year.

John's life was one of service to others. He was an active member of the Potsdam Church of the Brethren and a church deacon for 50 years. John enjoyed metal detecting, being part of the West Milton Senior Center, and working at the West Milton Food Pantry for many years. He also participated in Brethren Disaster Relief Programs and was able to travel throughout various parts of the United States assisting in services to disaster victims.

His favorite joy was working at the Church of the Brethren Disaster Relief Center in New Windsor Maryland where he first met Betty, his wife of 57 years.

He is survived by one daughter Jana, one niece Bonnie Lesher and husband Dale, two grand-nieces Kari Bernard and Erin Booher and their families, other nieces and cousins, and longtime friend Bonnie Warner.

He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, one son Robin, two sisters Helen Hutcheson and Betty Haworth (Ferd Haworth) one brother Donald, and his parents Naomi and Harry Hutcheson.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted by Pastor Carl Hill at the Potsdam Church of the Brethren on Friday, October 18 at 10 a.m. with burial services to follow in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. Any donations can be given to the Church of the Brethren Disaster Relief Ministries. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton.

In the words of St. Paul, the apostle, "I have fought the good fight; I have finished the race. I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7.