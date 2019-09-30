COVINGTON — John M. Speer, 93, of Covington, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at his residence.

He was born May 25, 1926, in Troy, to the late Walter R. and Opal (Rowe) Speer.

He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 65 years, Evelyn M. "Boots" (Monnier) Speer on March 20, 2015.

He will be missed and remembered by his three children and their spouses, Rita Mix & Jim Bramhall of Carolina Shores, N.C., Alan & Amy Speer of Pleasant Hill, and Joe & Marty Speer of Covington; three grandsons, Tim & Nicci Speer, Eric & Erin Speer, and Jared & Amber Speer; two great-grandsons, Alex & Zach Speer; a sister-in-law, Dolores Collins of Troy; and special friend and caregiver, Anne Vanderhorst of Covington. John was preceded in death by four sisters; a brother; and his brothers and sisters-in-law.

John was a graduate of Covington High School and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

He retired from B.F. Goodrich, and then worked for many years as a salesman for Arens Corporation.

John was a member of St. Teresa of the Infant Jesus Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Council #15424, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4235, all of Covington.

He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 3, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 6925 W. U.S. Rt. 36, Covington, with Rev. James S. Duell celebrating. Burial with military honors will follow in Miami Memorial Park, Covington. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Teresa Catholic Church or Covington Fire & Rescue.

