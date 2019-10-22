TROY — Jon L. Westerling, age 71, of Troy, passed away on October 22, 2019 at the Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit.

Jon was born in Troy on June 23, 1948 to the late William and Janet (Waltz) Westerling.

Jon is survived by his wife of almost 51 years: Beverly (Sphar) Westerling; two children: Cinda (Jay) Alspaugh of Hilliard and Mark (Kelly) Westerling of Troy; two sisters: Janel (Bill) Zimmerman of New Carlisle and Jacquie (Daryle) Painter of Troy; three grandchildren: Emery, Marly and Kendra (Keith Ross); and two great grandchildren: Karson and Korinn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Jeff and Jim Westerling; and one sister: Ann Bailey.

Jon was a

1966 graduate of Miami East High School. He proudly served his country as a US Marine from 1968-1970 during Vietnam. Jon was a member of Am Vets Post #88, Troy Fish and Game, Post #5436.

In his younger years, he farmed. Jon was interested in classic cars. He was employed in construction.

Jon was co-owner of Troy Drywall and sole owner of Westerling Construction.

Funeral service will be held at 11AM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with Rev. John Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown with full military honors provided by Veterans Memorial Honor Guard of Troy. Family will receive friends from 10-11AM on Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.