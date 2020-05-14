JONATHAN THORPE, age 40, of Piqua, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He was born in Troy on February 21, 1980 to Kim and Shirley (Walker) Thorpe. In addition to his parents, Jonathan is survived by his wife: Madlyn (Owens) Thorpe, who he married on October 20, 2012; his children: Jonathan, Brodie and Keiren Thorpe and their loving mother: Laurie; step-children: Emory and Gavin Johnson; grandchildren: Leland Hildreth, Maddox and Connor Shannon; siblings: Jennifer (David) Force and David (Stephanie) Collins; nieces: Kaitlyn Schellhouse and Miranda (Jaksen) Gustin; nephews: Samuel and Simon Collins; and great nephew: Dallas Gustin. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents: Harold Walker and Herman and Helen Kauffman; and paternal grandparents: Thomas and Margaret Thorpe. Jonathan was a graduate of Troy High School and Upper Valley JVS. He enjoyed spending time with his loved ones. Jonathan was an outstanding friend and an amazing father. He was always full of personality and lived life to the absolute fullest. Everyone who knew Jonathan will miss his giant bear hugs at every greeting and every goodbye. Private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to Life Connections of Ohio, 40 Wyoming Street, Dayton 45409 or do a good deed for someone else. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 14 to May 15, 2020.