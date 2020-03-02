It is with heavy hearts that we share with you the sad news that we have lost a dedicated father, physician and friend, (Dr. Joe). A long-time, retired psychiatrist, Dr. Joe died on Wednesday February 5, 2020. It wasn't very long ago that he was doing what he loved- helping people with their mental health issues…and now he is gone. Dr. Joe was blessed with excellent health for the majority of his 93 years, which afforded him the ability to be an active clinician and stay very involved in his family, church and community.

Dr. Joe was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on October 17, 1926. He grew up in Raymondville, Texas.

He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Louisville in the Pacific during World War II. Following the War, he graduated from Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas. He worked several years as a school teacher in Texas and subsequently completed medical school at the University of Mexico in Mexico City. Dr. Joe completed an internship at Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio, Texas and a psychiatry residency in Columbus, Ohio at the Columbus State Hospital. He received post-residency training in Criminology at the Menninger Foundation in Topeka, Kansas. Following completion of his training, he returned to Ohio to work for the Ohio Department of Mental Health. During his employment with the State of Ohio, he served as Superintendent of the Portsmouth (Ohio) Receiving Hospital for several years.

In 1965, he came to Piqua to join a busy psychiatric practice. For the next 50 years, he worked tirelessly for the well-being of his patients. Whether working in his practice, at local hospitals, with the court system or at community mental health centers, the welfare of his patients was always his top concern.

Through his involvement in local, state and national organizations, he served as a staunch advocate for numerous mental health issues. He was an avid reader and writer; he published several books, including "Treasures of the mind," "Color me white," and "I remember yesterday."

He was a longtime member, Elder and supporter of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Dr. Joe was an avid collector and had special interest in art objects and classic cars. He enjoyed working in his yard and garden. He loved animals and always had several pets.

Through his constant care and concern for others, he leaves a profound legacy. May we strive to live up to the example of dedication and wisdom set by Dr. Joe. He will be missed by his sons, grandson, and many beloved family, friends and former colleagues and patients. While we feel deep sorrow for our shared loss, we are overwhelmed with gratitude for Dr. Joe's many gifts to us.

Dr. Joe's family sends special thanks to the outstanding and dedicated staff members of Garbry Ridge and Danbury Senior Living Huber Heights for their kindness and loving care of Dr. Joe when he made his home at their facilities. Heartfelt thanks as well to the compassionate nurses of Day City Hospice for making Dr. Joe's final journey a comforting and meaningful experience.

A service celebrating Dr. Joe's life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Todd Allen and Rev. Kazy Hinds co-officiating. Visitation will be in the church Fellowship Room beginning at 10 AM; lunch at the church will follow the service.

Arrangements are being provided through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In Dr. Joe's memory, contributions may be made to the Piqua Community Foundation, P. O. Box 226, Piqua, OH 45356, the Salvation Army Corp, 129 S. Wayne St., Piqua, OH 45356 or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.