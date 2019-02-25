Joseph Thomas Simpson, age 85 of Troy, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Miami County Hospice Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. He was born November 5, 1933 in Cadiz, Ohio to the late James and Florence (Beach) Simpson.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 31 years, Marsha Harman Simpson; sons John Christopher Simpson, George Brian (Lynette) Simpson, Stephen Andrew (Nicki) Simpson; one step-daughter, Shelley Lynne Fireoved (Lawrence "Jake" Hethcox); six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, William Joseph Simpson; two brothers, James Simpson and Robert Simpson; and one sister, Jean Quattrociocche.

Joe served in the United States Air Force from April 1952 to February 29, 1956 in France and Germany. He retired from Kerry Ingredients, Covington, Ohio. Joe spent many years coaching hockey at Hobart Arena in the 1970's.

He was Past Master of Franklin Lodge 14 F&AM, a Scottish Rite Mason, a member of Antioch Shrine where he was a member of Antioch Pipes and Drums, and a member of Olivet Chapter 538 Order of Eastern Star. He belonged to Troy Fish and Game, American Legion Post 43, and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #971. Joe loved to golf, fish and travel.

A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Frank T. Rupnik III and Rev. Allen Marheine officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the Church. A Masonic service will begin at 11:45 a.m. followed by a Scottish Rite Ring Service at the Church.

Contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .