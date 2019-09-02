CASSTOWN — Josephine Hiegel Urick, age 101, of Casstown, OH passed away on Saturday August 31, 2019 at Brookdale of Troy.

She was born on January 14, 1918 near Houston, OH to the late Joseph M. and Charlotte (Doren) Hiegel.

She was married to Gilbert C. Urick in 1938 and he preceded her in death in 1975.

Jo is survived by her son and daughters-in-law: William and Joyce Urick of Troy and Bonnie Urick of Dayton; grandsons: Scott Urick of Troy and Steven (Sharon) Urick of West Chester; stepgrandson: Bill Burns of Dayton; great-grandchildren: Abigail and Will Urick; stepgreat-grandchildren: Billy and Bailey Burns and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and her spouse, Jo was preceded in death by a son Dean Urich; two brothers: Howard Hiegel and Ralph Hiegel and sister: Donna Cozatt.

Jo moved to the farm in Elizabeth Township at the age of 19 months, was a 1935 graduate of Elizabeth School and then studied at the Springfield Business College. She was employed with the Hobart Brothers Company in the factory payroll department and David's Shoe Store in Troy. She was an Avon representative for 22 years.

She was a longtime member of the Cove Spring Church, Elizabeth Township Historical Society, Troy Senior Citizens, Miami County Homemakers, and Miami East Alumni and a volunteer for many organizations.

She has lived in Casstown since 1943 and enjoyed her flowers, gardening and watching her hummingbirds. She loved to travel.

Service will be held at 7:00PM on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH with the Rev. Paul Calvert officiating. The family will receive friends from 4-7:00 PM prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will take place on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, OH.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 130 East Race Street, Troy, OH 45373; , 1404 Goodale Blvd. Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43212 or Hospice of Miami County PO Box 502 Troy, Ohio 45373.

Friends may express condolences to the family through www. bairdfuneralhome.com.