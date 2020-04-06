PIQUA — Josephine (Jo) Louise Miller, age 81, of Piqua, passed away very peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020; at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. She was born May 2, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Henry B. and Jennie (Tincha) Miller.

She is survived by three brothers & sisters-in-law: Paul & Pamela Miller, Piqua; Mike & Dorothy Miller, Piqua; and Robert Miller, Covington; niece: Kelli Gordon; and nephews, Chad Miller, Jason Miller and Donnie Miller.

Jo graduated from Troy High School in 1956 and attended Ohio University with a swimming scholarship. She worked for NASA in Florida; returned to Troy due to illness.

She was a photographer for many weddings and other events, and took many family pictures. She was a supervisor of cutting at Medalist Allen A, Piqua, for 20 years, then worked at Kimberly Clark, in the lab., for 15 years where she retired in 1997. Jo underwent Deep Brain Stim. Surgery for Parkinson's in 2010, which helped with her mobility due to her disease. She moved into Garbry Ridge on August 1, 2011 where she developed many friendships with residents and staff. She loved her Garbry Ridge family.

She enjoyed music, word games and puzzles. She was an avid collector of gemstones, and loved soap making and picking at her guitar. You would often see her with a paddle ball, trying to beat each last challenge. She truly enjoyed life, but her greatest joys were

spending time with her family, which included several nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Special Thanks to Garbry Ridge and Hospice of Miami County for the excellent care she received. They gave her quality of life through their love and caring ways. Anyone wishing to give donations may do so to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

A celebration of Jo's life will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.