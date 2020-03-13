Joshua Allen Shannon, 33, went to be the with Lord on March 9th, 2020.

Josh was born on November 12, 1986. He was the son of Rusty L. Shannon and Debbie Baugher Shannon.

He was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed camping, fishing and sitting around a campfire. His life motto was "Only the Good Die Young."

Josh leaves behind his mother, Debbie; wife, Amanda, and three children, Kayanna, David, and Jacob; a stepmother, Veronica Shannon; two sisters, Heather (Jeremy) Estep and Ashley (Donovan) Vanzant; two brothers, Jason (Brandy) Shannon and Jeremiah (Emory) Shannon. He will also be missed dearly by his aunts and uncles, Randy Shannon, Rick (Lori) Shannon, Robin (Steve) Espich, Risa (Scott) Johnson, Amy (Dwayne) Baker, and Angie (Rich) Baugher; grandparents, Doug and Lorette Baugher; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was proceeded in death by his grandfather, Judith Shannon; father, Rusty Shannon; and brother, Joey.

Services and burial will be held at a later date.