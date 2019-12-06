PIQUA — Joyce S. Roberts, age 87, of Piqua, died on December 3, 2019 at Hospice of Miami County, Troy, OH.

She was born in Springfield, OH on September 6, 1932 to the late John and Marie (Thompson) Sparrow.

On October 5, 1977 in Nashville, IN, she married Thomas J. Roberts. He preceded her in death on March 2, 2009.

Joyce is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Lonnie and Connie Nicholl, Plymouth, IN and Gary and Judi Nicholl, Piqua, OH; one sister: Jean Miller, Springfield, OH; nine grandchildren: Jeremiah Nicholl, Joshua Nicholl, Rachel (Nathan) Schinckel, Ruth (John) May, Natalie (Ian) Schott, Andrew (Courtney) Nicholl, Kathryn (Kirk) Jacks, Megan Nicholl, and Haleigh Nicholl; five greatgrandchildren: Romey Nicholl, Paisley Nicholl, Addelyn Schott, Thomas May, and Lukas Schinckel. She was preceded in death by three sisters.

Joyce graduated from Springfield High School, Springfield, OH. She was a member of Stillwater Community Church, Covington, OH. Joyce was employed by International Harvester for 28 years.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Pastor Ralph Schaafsma officiating. Following the funeral service, there will be a graveside service held at 1:00 PM at Rose Hill Cemetery, Springfield, OH. Family will receive friends 4-7 PM on Monday December 9, 2019 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Thru the Bible Radio Network, P. O. Box 7100, Pasadena, CA 91106-7100 or Stillwater Community Church, 7900 Sugar Grove Road, Covington, OH 45318.

