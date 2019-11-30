PIQUA — Judith Ann Baillie, 80, of Piqua passed away at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born May 28, 1939 to the late Virgil E. and Frances E. (McMaken) Jessup.

She married Charles A. Baillie on September 26, 1969 in Piqua, and he survives.

Other survivors include three daughters, Tammy C. Elifritz Neves of Lockington, Bonny F. Elifritz of Brownsburg, Indiana, and Elizabeth "Betsy" (Jeff) Elifritz Bach of Debary, Florida; one son, Charles "Clint" (Cherie) Baillie of Troy; nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Randi (Wayne) Willcox of Savannah, Georgia; one aunt, Colleen Carroll of Springfield; and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by one brother, John A. Jessup Sr.

Mrs. Baillie was a 1957 graduate of Piqua Central High School. She went on to be a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone. After her time at Bell, she became a secretary for Piqua Memorial Hospital and Atlas. Judith finished her work career working with her husband to breed, train, and race thoroughbred horses.

Her hobbies including horses, were painting, in all mediums of art, gardening, reading, and acting in her early years.

A service to honor her life will be held at the convenience of the family, through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 N. County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.