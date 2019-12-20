PIQUA — Judith "Judy" Ann Magoto, age 76, of Piqua, OH, passed away at 7:07 AM Tuesday December 17, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, OH.

She was born in Minster, OH on September 21, 1943 to the late Joseph and Ruth (Bensman) Buschur.

She married David "Dave" F. Magoto on February 27, 1965 in Minster, OH. He survives.

Judy is also survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Debbie and Chris Adams, Piqua, OH; three sisters: Jane Blamer, Minster, OH, Joyce Hughes, Sidney, OH, and JoAnn Heitman, Anna, OH; two brothers: Jack Buschur, Minster, OH, and John Buschur, Anna, OH; two grandchildren: Shaun and Sonya Adams and Brad Adams; one great-granddaughter: Adabelle Adams.

Judy graduated from Minster High School in 1961.

She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Piqua, Piqua American Legion Post #185, and Piqua #4874. Judy loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home.