Judith K. Yenney passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2019.

She was born Jan. 19, 1933, and the only child to Walther L. Kolls & Margaret K. Kolls. She was preceded in death by her parents and John E. Yenney, her husband of 51 years. She is survived by her two sons, Mark (Susan) of Atlanta, GA and Stephen of Piqua, Ohio, and her grandchildren Megan & Christopher Yenney.

She graduated from John Harris High School (Harrisburg, PA) in 1950 and Ohio Wesleyan University in 1954. Judy worked as a home economist after graduation, and spent a large portion of her time volunteering in her community with various organizations including Meals on Wheels and the Humane Society of Miami County, where she held the position of trustee for many years. She enjoyed refinishing furniture and had a real passion for collecting antiques.

Judy had a true appreciation for nature and the outdoors and in her later years could be found walking the levy bank with her many dogs over the years and making new friends. She was also passionate about conservation and animal rescue. She personally adopted and pampered many animals over the course of her life. She was a past member of Grace Methodist Church in Piqua.

Respecting Judy's wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of her family. If so desired, donations in her honor may be made to an animal rescue organization of your preference.

To sign guest a registry or share memories and view photos go to www.cremationservicesatlanta.com/notices/Judith-Yenney" target="_blank">www.cremationservicesatlanta.com/notices/Judith-Yenney.