PIQUA — Judith M. Sprowl, 51, of Piqua passed away at 12:24 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born July 26, 1968 to the late James A. Hockett and Gold L. (Adams) Hockett-Henderson, both her precede her in death.

She married Richard Sprowl on July 4, 2010 in Sidney, and he survives.

Other survivors include four sons, Joshua Hockett, Kyle Hockett, both of Piqua, Desmond Sprowl of Dayton, and Terrell Sprowl of Toledo; three daughters, Angel (Kerry) Buckner of Piqua, Jasmine Sprowl of Huber Heights, and Sherry Sprowl at home, of Piqua; five grandchildren; her beloved pets; and many other friends and family members. She was preceded in death by one brother, Curtis Hockett.

Judy was a 2010 graduate of Continental Academy.

She enjoyed playing games, spending time with family and friends, watching the I.D. channel, and caring for her pets, to the point of gaining the title of cat whisperer.

A funeral service to honor her life will be at 12:00 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-12 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 N. County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.