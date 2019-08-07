TROY — Judy Marie Manning, age 77 of Troy, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center. She was born September 27, 1941 in Troy to the late Clem and Ruth (Hughes) Ullery.

Judy is survived by her brother Robert "Bob" Ullery of Casstown; nieces Shelly Rhodes (Greg) of Gainsville, FL and Lynne Osting (Chris) of Doylestown, OH; grand-nieces and nephews Meggan, Michael, Geoffrey, Lauren, Kelly, and Jordan; six great-grand-nieces and nephews; numerous cousins including Marsha Hall of Troy; brother-in-law Louis Manning (Karla) of Troy; and sister-in-law Darlene Myers-Hembree of Dayton.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years Earl Manning on November 7, 2007; sister Karen Ullery and sister-in-law Ann Ullery; as well as her four-legged children Schroder, Jenny, Pierre, Peaches, Jessie, Allie, and Lucy.

Judy was a 1960 graduate of Troy High School and a member of the Troy Senior Citizens Center. She was lovingly referred to as "Aunt Judy" by all who knew her. She loved the outdoors, camping, gardening, fishing, and spent many weekends at Lake Saint Mary's. She was also an avid reader which she passed along to her nieces and nephews. She retired from the Miami County juvenile court after over 30 plus years of service.

The family wishes to thank Hospice of Miami County for their care and compassion, as well as good friends Lisa and Tony Smith, Jill and Jim Stevenson, and Marsha Hall.

A funeral service will be held 11:00AM Friday, August 9, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Rev. David Ramming officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00AM-11:00AM at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment to follow in Miami Memorial Park, Covington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Miami County Animal Shelter: 1110 N. Co. Rd. 25A, Troy, OH 45373. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.