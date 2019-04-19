PIQUA — Judy Wilges, 67, of Piqua, passed away at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born December 20, 1951 in Lima to the late Herman L. and Ruth V. (Knouff) Schultz.

She married R. Michael Wilg-es November 18, 1972 in Wapakoneta, and he survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Ammie (Scott) Fielder of Irmo, South Carolina, Kelly Coffey of Colerain; a son, Robb (Amanda) Wilges of Jacksonville, North Caroli-na; ten grandchildren; a sister, Carolyn Schneider of Wapakoneta; and a brother, Ed-ward (Sharon) Schultz of Wapakoneta.

Judy was a 1970 graduate of Wapakoneta High School. She worked for many years with the Piqua City School District currently at Washington School. She had attended Greene Street United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, and traveling to get her "ocean fix" and "family fix". She will be remembered for her dedica-tion to her work, love for her family, particularly her grandkids and her friendship to many.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Ja-mieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Chalk officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

