TROY — Julie A. Brackman age 77 of Troy, Ohio, died at 1:05 AM on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Story Point in Troy, Ohio.

She was born on April 9, 1941 in Dayton to the late Julius & Dorothy (Grieshop) Doll.

She married Victor J. Brackman on April 20, 1968 in Dayton, Ohio.

He preceded her in death on August 2, 1999. She is survived by daughter, Vicki & Andrew Prenger, Troy, son, Vincent & Michele Brackman, Troy, granddaughter Andrea Prenger, sisters: Diane & Dave Getter, Ft. Myers, FL, Joyce & Mike Cantrell, Clayton, Debra & Eric Johnson, Colorado.

Julie was a former member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Augustine Church with Rev. Frankline Rayappa celebrant, burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 5 PM to 7 PM on Monday, March 11, and Tuesday, March 12 from 9 AM to 9:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of Miami County. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
