TROY — Julie Ann Eads, age 58, of Troy, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2020 at her residence. She was born on October 26, 1961 in Troy to Robert Spade and the late Teresa (Meiring) Dilts.

Julie is survived by her husband of 40 years: Teddie R. Eads, Sr.; two daughters: Heather Marie (Jeff) Kinsey of Tipp City and Tiffany Renee (David) Debar of Troy; one son: Teddie R. (Nicole M.) Eads, Jr. of Englewood; stepchildren: Tanya S. McGuire, Spring R. Stafford of NC and Violet Ashworth of Pleasant Hill, OH; siblings: Robert Spade, Jr., Mark Allen Spade and Tammy Grinvalsky, all of Troy,

OH; twenty four grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.

In addition to her Mother, she was preceded in death by one son: Christopher Wayne Eads on August 12, 2001.

Julie was a caregiver for 17 years and later in the kitchen at Genesis/Troy Care as a cook. Julie was a great mother, not only to her children but to everyone who knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Mid County Church of Christ in Troy with Don Kinsey officiating. Friends may call from 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday at Baird Funeral Home in Troy.

Donations may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.