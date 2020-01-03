Justin C. Reasor

Service Information
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH
45356
(937)-773-3161
Obituary
PIQUA — Justin C. Reasor, 29, of Piqua, passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday December 31, 2019. He was born January 19, 1990 in Bellefontaine.

Survivors include his mother, Joni Reasor of Piqua; father, Randall C. Watt of Indian Lake; grandmother, Carol Ganger of Piqua; and grandfather, Jack Reasor of Indian Lake.

Justin graduated Indian Lake High School and was employed at the Piqua Walmart Store. He enjoyed computers, cooking and fishing.

A private service to honor his life will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery with Pastor Donald R. Wells officiating. Services are being provided to his family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.
