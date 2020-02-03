COVINGTON — Karen L. Chase, age 76, of Covington, formerly of Aurora, IL, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Versailles Health Care Center.

She was born April 20, 1943 in Oak Park, IL to the late Theodore & Irene (Zielazenski) Lipke; retired from West Aurora Schools where she worked as a secretary for 16 years; enjoyed sewing, beading & quilting.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Chase; 5 siblings, Teddy, Leon, Thomas & Mary Ellen Lipke & Patty Anderson.

Karen is survived by 3 sons, Thomas Chase of NC, Russell Chase of FL & Anthony (Angelica) Chase of Bolingbrook, IL; 3 daughters, Melissa (Robert) Myers of Union City, IN, Melanie Chase of Dwight, IL & Melinda (Greg) VanDeGrift of Covington; 6 grandchildren, Jordan, Austin & Zachary (Bethany) Myers, Stephen Sporek, Anissa (Ryan) Brown & Travis Chase; sister, Ruth (William) Englehardt of Pawpaw, IL; best friend of 34 years, Charlene Reader; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Private Services to be held at the convenience of the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Versailles Health Care Center for the nursing team.

Condolences may be left for the family atwww.stockerfraley.com.