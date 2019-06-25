PIQUA — Karen M. Husa, 60, of Piqua, passed away peacefully at 4:45 a.m. Monday June 24, 2019 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center. She was born September 24, 1958 in Dayton to the late John Corpstein and the late Joan (Wellman) Corpstein-Borchers. She married Frederick T. Husa November 5, 1983 in Centerville and he survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Mackenzie Husa, Madison Husa both of Dayton; one son, John Husa of Piqua; two sisters, Elizabeth Corpstein-Ramsey, Christa Corpstein both of Dayton; and one brother, Jay Corpstein of Rohnert Park, California. She was preceded in death by one sister, Kim Medsker.

Mrs. Husa was a graduate of West Carrolton High School and Wright State University. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. She used her talents for many years teaching American Sign Language at Troy High School and volunteering with the Troy Hayner Cultural Center as an American Sign Language instructor. She was the founder of the ASL Club for Students in Troy and was active with the Deaf Club. She enjoyed her volunteer work, kayaking, biking, planting and gardening, spending time with her family and friends, and helping others. She was a kind, caring woman with a big smile and bigger heart. She was a devoted wife and loving mother who will be missed immensely.

A memorial gathering to honor her life will be held from 3-7 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.