TROY — Karen Sue Painter, 55, of Troy, Ohio, was called home to the Lord on Feb. 4, 2019, in Troy, Ohio. Karen was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, on Sept. 27, 1963.

She enjoyed volunteering at First Place Food Pantry in Troy and made many special friends there over the years. Karen was a faithful congregant of First United Methodist Church and has attended for over 30 years.

Karen is preceded in death by grandson, Jace Alexander.

Karen is survived by her sons Todd Painter Jr. of West Milton, OH, and Shawn (Marlee) Painter of Bellefontaine, OH; brothers Rick (Kathy) Funkhouser of North Carolina, Jack Funkhouser of Texas, and Mike (Krista) Funkhouser of Mississippi; sister Dianne Everhart of Washington; as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Karen also held a special place in her heart for Sarah Haydon, whom was like a second mother to her.

No services for Karen will be held at this time. Karen wished that her body be donated through the Anatomical Gift Program for the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. Her wish is that her body may be used to further research for the medical conditions which she suffered.

Memorial donations in Karen's name may be made to First Place Food Pantry at 721 Lincoln Ave., Troy, OH 45373.

The family of Karen wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice of Miami Valley for the wonderful care they have taken of Karen.