PIQUA — Katherine "Kathy" S. Caserta, age 57, of Piqua, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday October 31, 2019 in her residence.

She was born on February 18, 1962, in Piqua, to the late Anderson Morton and Christine King. She is survived by stepmother, Marilyn Morton of Piqua, OH.

Kathy married Richard "Rick" Caserta on August 22, 1981 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Piqua. He survives.

Kathy is survived by four children; Ashley and Jonathan Baglione of Deleware, OH, Amanda Caserta of Milford, OH, Amy Caserta and Alex Guffy of Gastonia, NC, and William Caserta and Destine Wale of Piqua, OH. Eight grandchildren; Zoey, Meaa, Lala, Elliana, Kellan, Nevaeh, Arianna, and Liam. Four sisters and brother in laws; Debbie and John Guillozet of Piqua, OH, Sandy and Jeff Montgomery of Fletcher, OH, Lisa Morton, and April Morton. She is preceded in death by two brothers.

Kathy was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Piqua.

Kathy loved spoiling her grandchildren and working at Caserta's restaurant in which she worked at for 30 years. She was an avid bingo worker and she enjoyed working at the festivals for St. Boniface Church. Kathy also enjoyed working with the Lehman Band.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday November 7, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua, with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt Celebrant. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. Family will receive friends Wednesday November 6, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH

Memorial contributions may be made to Piqua Catholic Tuition Assistance, 503 West North St. Piqua, OH, 45356 or Lehman High School Tuition Assistance, 2400 St. Marys Rd. Sidney, OH 45365.

