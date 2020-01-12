HOUSTON — Kathleen "Kathy" Ann Butt, age 64, of Mills Road, Houston, Ohio, passed away of natural causes at her residence Thursday, January 9, 2020.

She was born July 17, 1955, in Piqua, Ohio to the late Omer "Duane" and Beverly (Clemens) Butt.

She is survived by seven siblings: Chris & Steve (dec.) Ratermann of Fort Loramie, Larry & Lisa Butt of Piqua, Rob Butt of Pickerington, Steve & Gale Butt of Piqua, Karen Sudduth & fiance Ralph Patterson of Brookville, Theresa Perando of Kettering and Dave & Karen Butt of Sidney along with numerous nieces & nephews and great-nieces & great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by step fathers, Vincent Caserta and Richard Peltier.

Kathy was a 1973 graduate of Lehman Catholic High School. She then continued studies at Bowling Green State University where she graduated in 1977, having earned a BS degree in elementary education.

"Miss Butt" retired in 2013 from Fort Loramie Schools where she had been an elementary teacher for 36 years. During her active tenure there she coached Destination Imagination for 25 years, served on the intervention assistance team and had also been an individual tutor.

She was a volleyball line judge and book keeper for many years as well as a track time-keeper and volunteer. For several years she served as assistant athletic director. Kathy was a past Shelby County teacher of the year recipient.

She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Fort Loramie, St. Boniface Catholic Church in Piqua and a Rustic Hope Volunteer.

Dedicated to her family, Kathy assumed the role of matriarch among her siblings, especially since her mother passed away.

She also loved looking after her nieces & nephews as well as great-nieces & great-nephews. She enjoyed instigating ice cream and glamour outings with them and they enjoyed helping her set up her classroom.

Kathy was an avid Michigan Wolverine and Denver Broncos fan. Over the years she made many tie blankets for hospice groups, Rustic Hope and animal shelters.

She was also fond of monthly retired teacher get-togethers.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Boniface Church in Piqua with Rev. Dan Hunt presiding. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday 3:00 to 8:00 PM and Wednesday 9:00 to 9:30 AM at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Memorial donations may be made to Rustic Hope (3666 Simon Rd, Russia). Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.