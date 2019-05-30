PIQUA — Kathleen "Kathy" Joy (Tripp) Lewis, age 72, of Piqua, went home to be with her Lord, Monday May 27, 2019 at 9:39 A.M. in her residence. She was born April 4, 1947 in Toledo, OH to the late John C. and Grace E. (Platt) Tripp. She married the love of her life Don F. Lewis November 20, 1965 in Piqua, OH.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Donald F. Lewis II. She is also survived by six children: Donald (Andrea) Lewis, Piqua, OH, John (Tracy) Lewis, Huber Heights, OH, Jim (Joyce) Lewis, Englewood, OH, Mark (Leslie) Lewis, Piqua, OH, Matt Lewis, Piqua, OH, Jill Lewis, Piqua, OH; a proud mamaw of 19 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; four siblings: Mary Gaier, Dayton, OH, Patricia (Thomas) Gates, John (Patricia) Tripp, Columbus, OH, Janie (Douglas) Leonard, Auburn, AL. Kathy will also be forever remembered by her numerous other extended family members and her dear friends. She was preceded in death by one grandchild: Rebecca Lynn Lewis.

Kathy graduated from Piqua Catholic High School in 1965. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua. Kathy worked briefly as a waitress before becoming a wonderful and loving stay at home mom to her beautiful growing family. She would later work at the government building in Piqua before going to work at Winan's Coffee and Chocolates. She then worked and retired from the Piqua Library and connected History Museum. Kathy would sneak the grandkids in to explore and play…a little more than what was probably allowed. Her hobbies included card club with her girlfriends, spending many hours working on genealogy, reading time travel romance novels, planting flowers, and watching and feeding birds. Cardinals were her favorite. Above all else Kathy loved family. She loved when the grandchildren spent the night so she could spoil them with love, play board games, and stay up all hours of the night. She loved taking trips up to Lake St. Mary's with her family and friends.

Kathy, "Mamaw" will be greatly missed. She will always be remembered by her endless love, compassion and strength. Kathy always welcomed everyone into her home with open arms and made them feel like they are part of the family. She was our "home".

A funeral service will be held Monday June 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. Family will receive friends Sunday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation Ohio Chapter, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Suite 360, Columbus, OH 43231.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.melcher-sowers.com.