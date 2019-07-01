SAINT PARIS — Kathleen M. Pence, age 76, of Saint Paris, OH passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 5:50 a.m. in her home.

Born on November 25, 1942 in Xenia, OH, Kathleen was a daughter of the late Edgar and Martha (Matthews) Gravitt.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Pence whom she married on April 3, 1964. A daughter, Beth (Seth) Joy of Edwardsville, IL and daughter-in-law Jennifer Pence of Camden, OH also survive.

She was a loving grandmother to four grandchildren; Erin and Megan Joy, and Carson and Addison Pence.

In addition to her parents a son, David Neal Pence and brother Edgar M. Gravitt, preceded her in death.

Kathy was a registered nurse and worked in various fields throughout her career.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and friend.

Graveside memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Rosedale Cemetery, N. St. Rt. 235, Conover, Ohio. A celebration of her life will immediately follow at 8328 Conrad Road, St. Paris, Ohio 43072.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.

Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, St. Paris, Ohio is serving the family.