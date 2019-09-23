VANDALIA — Kathleen V. Root, age 93, passed away peacefully with family by her side, September 22, 2019, at Stonespring of Vandalia.

She was born September 23, 1925 in Pittsburg, Ohio to Preston and Viola Cross.

She was preceded in death by her first husband: Earl Tasker; and her second husband: Jessie Root; grandaughter: Bridget Tasker; and three brothers and three sisters.

Kathleen is survived by her son: Rex (Betty) Tasker of Troy; Grandson: Troy (Julie) Tasker of Troy; great grandchildren: Cole, Taylor and Rylee Tasker of Troy; step children: Steve (Sharon) Root of Covington and Jackie (Larry) Thompson, Marilyn (Craig) Crain and Linda (Danny) Canan, all of Bradford; sister: Joan Welbaum of Troy; brother: Gail (Betty) Cross of West Milton; and many loved nieces and nephews.

Kathleen retired from Hobart Corporation.

She was a member of the Troy Senior Citizens Center.

Kathleen enjoyed spending time with friends and family, playing cards and playing bingo.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Riverside Cemetery Chapel in Troy. Arrangements are being handled by Baird Funeral Home in Troy.

