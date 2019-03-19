PIQUA — Kenneth "Sonny" E. Ward, Jr., age 67, of Piqua, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Kenneth was born to the late Kenneth and Violet Ward in Troy, Ohio.

Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Danielle (Ward) LaVere; granddaughters: Trinity and Faith; sisters: Rose Mary Jordan and Marcella Poe; and niece Melissa Bousquette.

As Kenneth wished, his body was donated to science to The Ohio State University and in keeping his wishes there will be no funeral services.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at [email protected]