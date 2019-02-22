PIQUA — Kenneth L. Johnson, 87, of Piqua, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born June 23, 1931 in Lewisburg, Kentucky to the late Loyd and Alma (Pogue) Johnson.

He married Norma Jean Baugh July 15, 1950 in Beechcreek, Kentucky, she just preceded him in death January 2, 2019.

Survivors include a daughter, Karen (Dennis) Weaver of Fletcher; a son, Kelly (Lynn) Johnson of Centerville; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and three sisters, Doris Curry and Sue Johnson both of Greenville, Deborah Hoagland of Beechmont, Kentucky.

Mr. Johnson was a 1949 graduate of Hughes-Kirk High School of Beechmont, Kentucky and served in the United States Navy as a 3rd Class Petty Officer. He retired in 1996 as the Manager of Dayton Tire & Rubber Company following thirty years of employment. He then worked with the Miller Brewing Company of Albany, Georgia. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, collecting Case knives and loved gardening daylilies. He will be missed by his loving family and many friends.

His family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery, Troy with Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.