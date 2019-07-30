TROY — Kenneth R. "Kenny" Artz, age 66 of Troy, passed away while on vacation Sunday July 28, 2019 at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.

He was born November 6, 1952 in Troy to Raymond and Betty (Mumford) Artz.

Kenny is survived by his wife Janis (Taylor) Artz who he married March 30, 1979; his mother Betty Artz of Troy; children Joshua Artz (Yoko) of Troy, Nicole Maurer (Matthew) of Troy and Ryan Artz (Ashley) of Mason; grandchildren Liam Artz, Ava Maurer, Carter Artz, Connor Maurer and Addison Artz; brother Jerry Artz (Cathy); mother-in-law Rita Taylor; brothers-in-law Gregory Taylor (Kathryn) and Jeffrey Taylor (Debra); sisters-in-law Debra Crooks (Kevin), Rosemarie Taylor and Sheryl Oglesbee; as well as nine nephews and seven nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father Raymond Artz; father-in-law Kenneth Taylor; and brother-in-law Mark Taylor.

Kenny was a 1971 graduate of Troy High School.

He retired in April, 2005 as a Captain with the Miami County Sheriff's Office where he was employed for 27 years. Since 2005, Kenny was director of the Miami County Emergency Management Agency. He was a 2002 Leadership Troy graduate and was a firearms instructor at the Sinclair Police Academy and the Miami Valley Regional Law Enforcement Academy.

Kenny was an admirer of John Wayne and an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He loved spending time in his man-barn and taking power-naps. He enjoyed quality time with his family and loved his children and grandchildren. He was best known to his family as the founding father of "HamNation".

A funeral service will be held 11:00AM Monday, August 5, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy and interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00PM-5:00PM on Sunday, August 4 at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Miami County or .

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

