RUSSIA — Kenneth "KB" W. Niederbrach, age 66, of Russia, OH, went to be with the Lord at 4:55 A.M. Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County – Inpatient Unit, Troy, OH.

He was born in E. St. Louis, IL February 15, 1953 to the late Clarence and Eva (Brown) Niederbrach. He married Connie (Miller) Niederbrach at the Troy Court House on October 12, 1984. She survives.

He is also survived by two sons: Kenneth Niederbrach, Jr., Guntersville, AL, William (Emily) Niederbrach, Piqua, OH; one daughter: Tammie (Bradley) Winsler, Dayton, OH; one brother: Mike (Pat) Lamming, St. Louis, MO; four grandchildren: Brent Niederbrach, Kylie Niederbrach, Evalyn Niederbrach, Everett Niederbrach and one Winsler grandbaby on the way. He was preceded in death by one sister: Linda Langston.

Ken was a member of "The Valley" church. He was a retired Charter member of Legends Motorcycle Club, "Legends M.C.".

He retired as a machinist from Detailed Machining in Sidney. He owned his own business for 25 years.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday March 25, 2019 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Pastor Andy Monnin officiating. Burial will follow at Fletcher Cemetery. Family will receive friends Sunday from 2-4 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethany Center 339 South Street, P.O. Box 224 Piqua, OH 45356.

