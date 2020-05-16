Ketsel Howard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ketsel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ENGLEWOOD — Ketsel Howard, age 85, of Englewood, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Versailles Rehab and Health Center. He was born October 15, 1934 to the late Beecher & Hattie (Whitt) Howard in Elliott County, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife Carol (Stout) Howard in 2013 and brother Kenny Howard. He will be missed and remembered by his loving children Lisa (Andy) Howard-Welch of Jacksonville, FL, and Todd (Tammy) Howard of West Milton; grandchildren Juliet Howard-Welch, Amanda (Jonny) Stewart, and Matthew Howard; great grandchildren Lily & Damien Stewart and siblings Billy (Elizabeth) Howard, Eddie Howard, Janice Patterson, Betty Wright, and Gloria (Dean) McCord. Ketsel worked as tool maker for Precision Gauge & Tool and was a small business owner with his wife Carol of Dance-N-Things. He loved traveling especially out West with Carol and loved the outdoors. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 31 W. Whipp Rd, Dayton, OH 45459. Online memories of Ketsel may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved