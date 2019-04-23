Kim Leo Ott, age 62 of Troy, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born March 16, 1957 in Columbia City, Ind. to Ronald and Irene (Morris) Ott.

Kim is survived by his wife Jenelle Ott; mother Irene Ott of North Manchester, Ind.; children Adam, Ethan, and Lindsey; brothers Keith Ott (Donna) of Wolf Lake, Ind. and Jim Ott of Churubusco, Ind.; sister Elaine Franklin (Mike) of Brentwood, Tenn.; and sister-in-law Anne Ott of Ft. Wayne, Ind.. He was preceded in death by his father Ronald Ott and brother John Ott.

Kim was a member of Troy Church of the Brethren. He was a former instructor at Hobart School of Welding and was a former robotic engineering tech at Motoman. Kim was a loving husband and father and will be greatly missed. He was truly a servant to God. He was known to be able to do it all. He was fixer, a maker, a grower and a doer.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Troy Church of the Brethren with Pastor Jon Keller officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County or Troy Church of the Brethren. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .