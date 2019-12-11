PIQUA — Kimberly Sue Thomas, age 38, of Piqua, OH passed away on December 3, 2019.

Kimberly was born in Piqua, OH on March 6, 1981 to Harold J. and Kimberly K. (Westfall) Engley, JR. both of Piqua.

She married Ty N. Thomas on August 29, 2009 in Piqua, OH. He survives.

Kimberly is survived by eight children: Sierra Engley of Dayton, OH, Marina Engley-Gutierrez of Piqua, OH, Cheyenne Thomas of Erlanger, KY, Jose Engley-Gutierrez of Piqua, OH, Rebecca Thomas of Troy, OH, Cavyn Thomas of Piqua, OH, Acelynne Thomas of Piqua, OH, Felix Thomas of Piqua, OH; one brother: Harold J. Engley III of Piqua, OH; one sister and brother in law: Nicole M. and Sean Jess of Troy, OH; four uncles; seven aunts; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Kimberly graduated from Piqua High School in 1999 and worked for Kid's Learning Place in Piqua, OH. She attended Piqua Pentecostal Church. She was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and she loved being with her children. Kimberly's life revolved around kids.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday December 13, 2019 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Barnes officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, OH. The family will receive friends, at the funeral home, on Friday December 13, 2019 from 12:00 noon-1:00 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, 646 West High St. Piqua, OH 45356.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.