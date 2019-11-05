PIQUA — KONRAD C. MODSCHIEDLER, age 84, of Piqua, OH, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday November 3, 2019 in his residence. He was born October 25, 1935 in Winfield, KS to the late Konrad Modschiedler and Mildred Newell. Konrad married Elizabeth "Betty" A. Burchfield in Toronto, OH in 1966. She survives.

Konrad is survived by one son; Konrad J. Modschiedler of Lima, OH and one daughter, Kayla Modschiedler of Columbus, OH; and seven grandchildren; Konrad J. and Megan Modschiedler, Aaron Modschiedler, Tahler Modschiedler, Madison Modschiedler, Payton Modschiedler, Kennedi Modschiedler, and Louden Modschiedler; two great-grandchildren; Arabella Modschiedler and Wyatt Modschiedler. He was preceded in death by one brother; Art Modschiedler.

Konrad was a member of The West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church. He was a former member of the Piqua Kiwanis Club and The Piqua Promise Keepers. Konrad was a Pastor at McDermott, New Boston, New Albany, Columbus, Middletown, Lima, Piqua, Milford Center, and Swanton. After he retired, he stayed active and enjoyed being a substitute teacher for Piqua City Schools. He retired, after 35 years, as an Ordained Minister with the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church. Konrad enjoyed reading, being a mentor to many people, and was an avid Ohio State Fan.

Funeral services will be held Friday November 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Chaplain James Valekis officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. Family will receive friends Thursday November 7, 2019 from 5-8 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St. Piqua, OH 45356 or Upper Miami Valley Young Life, 325 W. Ash St. Piqua, OH 45356.